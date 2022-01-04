Preview and prediction: Michigan basketball at Rutgers

Rutgers basketball wing Ron Harper Jr. hit the game-winning shot in a win over then-No. 1 Purdue Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines basketball (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) will look to bounce back from a loss at UCF in a Tuesday night road test at Rutgers (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) as Big Ten play starts back up.

The Scarlet Knights are winners of two-straight games — over Maine and Central Connecticut — but had lost five of their previous seven games. Michigan has dropped two of three and has a margin for error that is diminishing by the loss. The Maize and Blue have never lost at Rutgers and are intent on keeping it that way.

Here is everything you need to know before the game, including a breakdown of key players, analysis on the matchup, our final score prediction and more.

• Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball’s game at Rutgers

• Update on the 2022 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Class

Game Information: Michigan At Rutgers

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Pistataway, N.J.)

Channel: Big Ten Network

On The Call: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color)

Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)| Grand Rapids: WOOD (106.9 FM) | Stream: MGoBlue.com

On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) and Terry Mills (color)

Betting Line: Michigan -4, over/under 136

Kenpom Prediction: Michigan 68, Rutgers 63 (67-percent chance of victory)

Clayton Sayfie Prediction (8-4 ATS): Rutgers 69, Michigan 64

Michigan Projected Starters

• #12 – Fifth-year senior guard DeVante’ Jones (6-1, 200) — The Coastal Carolina transfer and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from long range.

• #55 – Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — The team captain is generating 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing, while shooting 43.3 percent overall and 36.5 percent from three.

• #22 – Freshman guard/forward Caleb Houstan (6-8, 205) — The former five-star recruit is registering 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per clash, while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from long range.

• #14 – Freshman forward Moussa Diabate (6-11, 210) — Averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per tilt … Made 35-of-60 shot attempts (58.3 percent) and is 17-of-31 from the free throw line.

• #1 – Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 260) — The 2021 second-team All-American is leading the team with 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, with 23 assists … Shooting 58.7 percent from the field and has made five of his 15 three-point attempts.

Key Bench Contributors

• #23 – Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Notching 5.2 points and 2.3 boards per outing, while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 5-of-17 from three-point range.

• #5 – Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II (6-7, 230) — Playing 15.6 minutes per contest at the ‘3’ and ‘4’ positions, while averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, and shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from long range.

• #10 – Freshman guard Frankie Collins (6-1, 185) — Seen action in 10 games, averaging 12.5 minutes per appearance … Averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

Rutgers Projected Starters

• #0 – Senior guard Geo Baker (6-4, 185) — Posts 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest, while connecting on 41.3 percent of his overall looks and 39.0 percent of his three-point shot attempts.

• #22 – Senior guard Caleb McConnell (6-7, 200) — Averages 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while hitting 35.4 percent from the field and 15.0 percent of his triple tries.

• #4 – Junior guard Paul Mulcahy (6-6, 213) — Registers 6.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per outing … Shoots 33.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from long range.

• #24 – Senior guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. (6-6, 245) — The team’s leading scorer averages 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per tilt, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

• #11 – Sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi (6-11, 240) — Averages 12.4 points and 7.3 boards per outing, while shooting 61.5 percent from the field (he’s 0-for-2 from long range).

Key Bench Contributors

• #5 – Redshirt sophomore forward Aundre Hyatt (6-6, 227) — The LSU transfer notches 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing at the ‘3’ and ‘4’ positions … Shoots 36.8 percent from the field and is 4-of-21 from three-point land … Sees 16.6 minutes per outing.

• #3 – Sophomore forward Mawot Mag (6-7, 216) — The Australian puts up 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest, while connecting on 45.7 percent of his shot attempts, including three of his nine triples.

• Freshman guard/forward Jaden Jones (6-8, 220) — Tallies 4.8 points and 1.6 boards per game, while shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 6-for-29 (20.7 percent) from long range.

Matchup Breakdown

• The Scarlet Knights have been wildly inconsistent this season, with losses to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts, but wins over Purdue, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, Clemson and others. They were also blown out at Seton Hall, a common opponent which beat the Wolverines by two points in Ann Arbor. The theme in the Scarlet Knights’ two biggest wins (Clemson and Purdue) was success in limiting three-point makes, with those two opponents shooting a combined 11-of-44 from range.

• Like any Pikiell-coached team, it starts with defense and rebounding. The Scarlet Knights rank 72nd in Kenpom’s adjusted defensive efficiency — allowing a 47.0 effective field goal percentage (82nd nationally). Rutgers is tough down low, yielding a 44.3-percent clip on two-pointers (32nd) and blocking 10.4 percent of the opponent’s shots (112nd).

Clifford Omoruyi is stellar against post-ups, giving up just 0.585 points per possession, and Rutgers sends double teams on nearly 19 percent of those plays — meaning Hunter Dickinson will face a tough matchup and help from other defenders. Rutgers is the sixth-tallest team in America.

• The struggles come against three-point shots, with the Scarlet Knights allowing opponents to shoot 40.9 percent of their shots from long range and make 33.9 percent of those looks (219th nationally).

• Rutgers runs man-to-man defense on 98.4 percent of its possessions and brings full-court pressure 6.4 percent of the time.

• The offense is similar to that of Rutgers’ two prior teams in that it doesn’t turn the ball over (on just 16.6 percent of possessions), but this one has better ball movement. The Scarlet Knights are notching assists on 63 percent of made buckets, a mark that ranks 13th in the country.

That said, it’s not a great shooting team. Rutgers is making just 30.6 percent of its threes, 47.3 percent of its twos and 67.1 percent of its free throws. It’s shooting threes on just 30 percent of its attempts, with 58.5 percent of its points coming from two-point shots. Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker both hit 39 percent of their triple tries, but beyond that, there aren’t shooters that scare the opposition.

• Rutgers runs ball screens on 20.3 percent of its plays, but is poor in doing so, scoring at a rate of 0.746 points per possession. The offense is predicated on spot-ups (0.869 PPP) and cuts (1.114 PPP), and is right around average in both of those areas.