NFL Draft Rankings: ESPN, Todd McShay update board after CFP semifinals, bowls

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

College football season is almost completely over. There is one more bowl game left on Tuesday before the College Football Playoff National Championship game is played between Alabama and Georgia on Monday night. After the CFP semifinals, ESPN NFL Draft Expert Todd McShay has released his updated draft rankings.

McShay’s updated NFL Draft Rankings

McShay lists three quarterbacks in updated first round NFL Draft rankings

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It is viewed as a weaker class at the top that is without a clear-cut top option available. McShay lists three quarterbacks – Pittsburgh’s Kenny Picket, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and Liberty’s Malik Willis – in his updated NFL Draft rankings.

There are multiple quarterback needy teams in the top half of the draft, notably Detroit, Houston, New York (Giants), Carolina, and Washington among others. Once one domino falls, the others will likely quickly follow.

McShay has an even 16-16 split between offensive and defensive players in his latest NFL Draft rankings. His top five remains the same as it was in his previous rankings, but there is a lot of movement beyond there. Alabama wideout Jameson Williams rose from 10th to sixth, and Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson rose two spots into the ninth spot.

With a plethora of promising draft prospects set to take college football’s biggest stage in the national title game on Monday for Alabama and Georgia, there will undoubtedly be more significant changes to NFL Draft rankings in the coming weeks. And with the NFL season coming to an end, more clarity will soon be coming to the NFL Draft order.