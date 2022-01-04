ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft Rankings: ESPN, Todd McShay update board after CFP semifinals, bowls

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4n5S_0dcQHdj000
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

College football season is almost completely over. There is one more bowl game left on Tuesday before the College Football Playoff National Championship game is played between Alabama and Georgia on Monday night. After the CFP semifinals, ESPN NFL Draft Expert Todd McShay has released his updated draft rankings.

McShay’s updated NFL Draft Rankings

  1. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
  2. Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
  3. Alabama OT Evan Neal
  4. LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
  5. Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
  6. Alabama WR Jameson Williams
  7. Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal
  8. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
  9. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
  10. Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
  11. Michigan OLB/DE David Ojabo
  12. USC WR Drake London
  13. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
  14. Georgia DE Travon Walker
  15. Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner
  16. Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
  17. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
  18. Utah LB Devin Lloyd
  19. Purdue DE George Karlaftis
  20. Auburn CB Roger McCreary
  21. NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu
  22. Ohio State WR Chris Olave
  23. Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
  24. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
  25. Florida CB Kaiir Elam
  26. Georgia DT Jordan Davis
  27. Liberty QB Malik Willis
  28. Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
  29. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
  30. Colorado State TE Trey McBride
  31. San Diego State DE Cameron Thomas
  32. Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

McShay lists three quarterbacks in updated first round NFL Draft rankings

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It is viewed as a weaker class at the top that is without a clear-cut top option available. McShay lists three quarterbacks – Pittsburgh’s Kenny Picket, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and Liberty’s Malik Willis – in his updated NFL Draft rankings.

There are multiple quarterback needy teams in the top half of the draft, notably Detroit, Houston, New York (Giants), Carolina, and Washington among others. Once one domino falls, the others will likely quickly follow.

McShay has an even 16-16 split between offensive and defensive players in his latest NFL Draft rankings. His top five remains the same as it was in his previous rankings, but there is a lot of movement beyond there. Alabama wideout Jameson Williams rose from 10th to sixth, and Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson rose two spots into the ninth spot.

With a plethora of promising draft prospects set to take college football’s biggest stage in the national title game on Monday for Alabama and Georgia, there will undoubtedly be more significant changes to NFL Draft rankings in the coming weeks. And with the NFL season coming to an end, more clarity will soon be coming to the NFL Draft order.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

8 B1G prospects land among Todd McShay's Top 32 for 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, NV, in April is closer than you think. The B1G football season is over, but now prospects across B1G country will try and up their draft stock throughout the next 3 months. In the most recent projections, one player from the B1G looks...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Reuters

Bucs respond to Antonio Brown's claims, release wideout

2022-01-06 19:42:22 GMT+00:00 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady's personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Todd Mcshay
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Cfp#Espn#American Football#Espn Nfl#A M#Ohio State#Usc Wr#Lb Devin Lloyd Purdue De#Penn State#Jahan Dotson#Dt Jordan Davis Liberty#Ole Miss#Giants
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy