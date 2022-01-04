ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NCAA athlete gives take on transfer portal, Caleb Williams

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images.

The transfer portal has become quite a topic of conversation this season, but especially Monday when Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered. That led to some poignant comments from a prominent former athlete who also transferred.

Doug Gottlieb, who started his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to junior college and eventually Oklahoma State, sounded off on perceptions of the transfer portal on Twitter.

In fact, he argues it’s not “free agency.”

“The Transfer Portal isn’t ‘free agency’ like professional sports,” Gottlieb tweeted. “The NFL has contracts that are valid. College sports has a 4 year contract for athletes that they apparently do not have to perform under.”

In a subsequent tweet, Gottlieb defended Williams’ decision to enter the portal, especially since Williams played in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon last week.

“Caleb Williams actually did it the right way,” Gottlieb tweeted. “He gave the new staff time to show him what it would be like and played in the bowl game. His coach left so he shouldn’t have to sit out.”

Williams decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday, but hasn’t ruled out staying at Oklahoma. He said he needs to “figure out what is the right path” for his career after Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC.

Caleb Williams enters transfer portal, doesn’t rule out staying at Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has made the decision to enter the transfer portal, he announced Monday via Twitter. The true freshman quarterback will explore his options while not completely ruling out returning to Norman, he said.

“As you all know, the sudden changes this season sent shockwaves through Sooner Nation and were really hard for the whole team,” Williams wrote. “… I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.

“According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who many offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”

Williams’ ascension to stardom was one of the more positive storylines to come out of the 2021 Sooners season. He took over for Spencer Rattler against Texas, leading Oklahoma to a 21-point comeback and 55-48 victory.

After that, the freshman remained the starting quarterback to finish out the season. He threw for 1,912 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns as OU closed the year with an 11-2 record.

