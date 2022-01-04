Why Georgia for elite recruits with easier paths to play elsewhere? Kirby Smart explains...
Can players find the field quicker at places other than Georgia and Alabama? Sure. Kirby Smart explains why that might not be the best option.
Can players find the field quicker at places other than Georgia and Alabama? Sure. Kirby Smart explains why that might not be the best option.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0