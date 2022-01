Swiss post-metallers ABRAHAM are gearing up for a new album, Debris de mondes perdus, which is intended as a sequel to 2018's Look, Here Comes The Dark!. "We used a text which comes from several hundred years in the future as a conceptual centerpiece," the band says. "It is less a story than a kind of chant expressing fears, awe, struggles and lamentations. It is very oral, primitive and heathen, evil and bizarre. One can tell that darkness has obscured minds after having fallen onto the world." They also add, "It’s much rougher and definitely less baroque than our previous efforts, while still retaining a general sense of malaise."

