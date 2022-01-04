NC State football roster analysis: Zonovan Knight turns pro

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The search: According to WeAreSC recruiting guru Scott Schrader, Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams and his father, Carl, are visiting USC possibly as early as this weekend, which could decide where this young signal-calling prodigy will take his first snap of 2022. In the great search for answers, could the biggest answered question for the Williams come down to Lincoln Riley and new offensive line coach Josh Henson reassuring Caleb and Carl that the dual-threat wunderkind will be well protected behind the Trojans’ reschemed 2022 offensive line?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO