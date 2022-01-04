ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NC State football roster analysis: Zonovan Knight turns pro

By Matt Carter about 8 hours
NC State football running back/kick returner Zonovan Knight is turning pro. (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

After NC State football sophomore running back Zonovan Knight turned pro, it left the position group further inexperienced and unproven.

