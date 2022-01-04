NC State football roster analysis: Zonovan Knight turns pro
After NC State football sophomore running back Zonovan Knight turned pro, it left the position group further inexperienced and unproven.
After NC State football sophomore running back Zonovan Knight turned pro, it left the position group further inexperienced and unproven.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0