AJ Harris delays commitment, looking for clarity in college football chaos
One of the country's top 2023 football prospects, AJ Harris had intended to make a college decision on January 11 but has decided to wait.
One of the country's top 2023 football prospects, AJ Harris had intended to make a college decision on January 11 but has decided to wait.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0