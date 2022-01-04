ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Harris delays commitment, looking for clarity in college football chaos

By Jeremy Birmingham about 7 hours
 5 days ago
AJ Harris will no longer make his college decision on January 11. (Chad Simmons/On3)

One of the country's top 2023 football prospects, AJ Harris had intended to make a college decision on January 11 but has decided to wait.

Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Alabama vs. Georgia

We are four days away from Alabama–Georgia 2.0. The two powerhouses will stage a rematch of the SEC Championship Game, this time for the national title. When these two teams met the first time back on December 4, the Crimson Tide rolled over the then-No. 1 Bulldogs, earning the conference championship with a 41-24 victory. Alabama clearly looked like the better team that afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Commit Reacts To Coaching News

Ohio State made a significant change to its coaching staff today, dismissing veteran offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons. The news of Studrawa’s firing comes just two days after four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman committed to the Buckeyes. Hinzman chose OSU over Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football: Zach Calzada officially commits to AU

After spending much time combing through the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new quarterback, Auburn football has pulled former Texas A&M Aggie Zach Calzada to the Plains. The news was broken by newly-hired offensive coordinator Austin Davis. Calzada played in 12 games for the Aggies in 2021 after replacing...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame sacks leader Isaiah Foskey makes decision about his future

The good news keeps coming for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are getting their sacks leader back next season. Defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is returning to Notre Dame next year, he announced Saturday. He’ll join three other Fighting Irish players who also said they’re coming back next season.
NFL
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Billy Napier retains former Florida star defensive back

Newly anointed Florida head coach Billy Napier was one of the hottest hires of the coaching carousel in college football. So naturally, there’s been a lot of interest around the coaching staff he’s been building in Gainesville. On Thursday afternoon, Napier announced on the Gators’ Twitter page that he would be retaining and promoting former UF star corner Vernell Brown, Jr.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

