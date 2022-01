You might recall my article from May of 2020, "The Top 10 Most Mispronounced City Names in North Dakota." If you need a refresher you can read about them here. If I had to rewrite that article, I can tell you right now I would've probably moved "Mandan" to number one. It's absolutely amazing to me how people mostly from outside of our state say "Man-Din." I have no idea how you can "Din" from "Man-Dan?" It blows my mind. Every time I hear a commercial on a non-Townsquare Media radio station, that was obviously cut from outside of our market, you get a lot of "Man-Din's." It's pretty sad they don't bother to redo them.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO