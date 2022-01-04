Live coverage: Final tensioning of Webb telescope’s sunshield underway

It will take the James Webb telescope just 30 days to reach the sun’s orbit, but for one little boy it will be the journey of a lifetime.Barry and Sarah Webb met while studying physics at Nottingham Trent University So it was only natural for the pair to turn to their scientific backgrounds when trying to think of a name for their first child.The pair began discussing potential names around the same time the James Webb Space Telescope narrowly escaped being cancelled in 2011.“We were aware of the space telescope from way back when it was originally due to launch...

