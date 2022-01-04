ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live coverage: Final tensioning of Webb telescope’s sunshield underway

The Independent

James Webb, nine, watches James Webb telescope blast into space

It will take the James Webb telescope just 30 days to reach the sun’s orbit, but for one little boy it will be the journey of a lifetime.Barry and Sarah Webb met while studying physics at Nottingham Trent University So it was only natural for the pair to turn to their scientific backgrounds when trying to think of a name for their first child.The pair began discussing potential names around the same time the James Webb Space Telescope narrowly escaped being cancelled in 2011.“We were aware of the space telescope from way back when it was originally due to launch...
SlashGear

NASA left a camera off the Webb Space Telescope: Here’s why

After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
AFP

'Amazing milestone' as NASA fully deploys Webb telescope in space

The most powerful space telescope ever built completed a tricky two-week-long deployment phase Saturday, unfolding its final golden mirror panel, as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history. Engineering teams in the James Webb Space Telescope's control room cheered as confirmation came back that its final wing was deployed and latched into place. "I'm emotional about it -- what an amazing milestone," Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, said during the live video feed as stargazers worldwide celebrated. Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it was transported folded up.
BGR.com

Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been caused by starquakes.
adafruit.com

James Webb Telescope Fully Deploys Sunshield #SpaceSaturday

The James Webb Space Telescope has reached a milestone. All five layers of its sunshield have ben deployed. Here’s more from Phys.Org:. Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket’s nose cone in its operational configuration, it had to be transported folded, origami style. Unfurling is a complex and challenging task, the most daunting such deployment NASA has ever attempted.
CNET

See an asteroid photobomb James Webb as the telescope zips through space

The James Webb Space Telescope is currently in a period of self-discovery as it travels through space and unfolds various parts, like its massive sunshield. The University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory peered into the distance to track Webb during this critical time, and it caught sight of more than just the telescope.
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
Ars Technica

The launch of NASA’s titanic SLS rocket slips toward summer 2022

NASA said Wednesday that it is now targeting "mid-February" for an initial rollout of the Space Launch System rocket to the launch pad. The space agency set the new date after engineers and technicians successfully removed a faulty engine controller from one of the four space shuttle main engines that power the massive rocket. An engine controller is basically a flight computer that communicates between the engine and the rocket; this one had failed communication tests in late November.
Spaceflight Now

Live coverage: SpaceX launches first mission of 2022

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a...
