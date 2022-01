A new Chinese satellite known as Beijing-3 can rapidly capture high-resolution images of entire U.S. cities in a matter of seconds, new research revealed earlier this month. In June, China’s Beijing-3 satellite performed a high-resolution scan of the 1,470 square mile area in and around the San Francisco Bay Area in just 42 seconds, according to researchers involved in the project who documented the satellite’s capabilities in a December issue of the Chinese peer-reviewed journal Spacecraft Engineering.

