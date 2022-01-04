WTF California: Banished Words List, Mikes Broken Heart and Never Ending Loop

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we get into the State of California extending the mask mandate indefinitely through February 15. West Contra Costa County Schools to close Friday and Monday. Antioch Chamber of Commerce seeks to honor “Covid Heroes” while new tax rule targets $600 payments on apps like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App to IRS. For fun, Kenny provides Mike with the most atrocious shirt ever in honor of Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last day in the assembly.
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg described being shocked Wednesday when she learned she tested positive for coronavirus during the show's break for the Christmas and New Year holidays. During a remote appearance on the program while isolating at home, Goldberg declared that she was surprised when she received the positive...
The first banishment list was issued in 1976, as a tongue-in-cheek way to publicize a little-known state university in a far corner of northern Michigan. But it soon became a much-anticipated annual way to highlight the over-use and misuse of some words and phrases. The person in charge of the...
MICHIGAN, USA — Wait, what? 2021 is already reaching its final hours? Yes, indeed it is, and we are all in a kerfuffle about it. But according to the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University, you need to convey that confusion and commotion in a different way. That’s right,...
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, sad news out of Alameda County as a sheriffs deputy was shot and killed on an Oakland Freeway. Jeopardy champ robbed while California Court rejects early release for violent crime. We get into Antioch recalls where Kenny goes over his thoughts on all three. Schools provide test kits and one district is requiring KN95 masks. Plus more including water fines, composting and Larry Elder.
The California Department of Health is extending the requirement that masks be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status. The mask requirement will be extended by one month, through February 15, 2022, at which point California will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic.
Cricket and her three siblings were rescued from a shelter. Watch as her foster mom brings her home and see Cricket change before her eyes. Cricket's fur began to grow back and she looked like a different dog. Once she was ready for her adoption her forever family quickly found her and brought her home.
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead. The Lede. Supply chain issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and other factors, have made it harder to find...
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
POLICE have launched an investigation after hundreds of Amazon packages were found raided and dumped on a roadside. The 600 parcels, sent ahead of Christmas Day, were discovered by officers in a rural area on New Year's Eve. The police said someone had taken the Amazon products they wanted and...
Dog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For updates on Ashley and her family, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/brittneynovickis, and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/brittneyannenovic. Special thanks to Halifax Humane Society for helping to reunite them, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/halifaxhumanesociety and on...
In late December, right-wing personality and relentless headline-chaser Candace Owens generated a minor wave of news when she exuberantly declared her love for colloidal silver, a very old faux-medical treatment making a strange—but unsurprising—comeback in the pandemic age. In a post highlighted by liberal activist and tech entrepreneur William LeGate and then reported on by the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Owens said she takes “a teaspoon a day” of colloidal silver, which is more than enough to cause the product’s best-known side effect: argyria, which can turn one’s skin a permanent shade of blue-grey. Besides Owens, a host of personalities including Alex Jones and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker have promoted colloidal silver as a “treatment” for COVID-19, which it is absolutely not. FDA warning letters from the past two years also show that a host of companies, large and small, are also attempting to rebrand colloidal silver as a COVID cure-all. In all, it’s a useful demonstration of the ways in which COVID has allowed a variety of old snake oil cures to make a roaring comeback, frequently carried along by misinformation purveyors like Owens who may not have a clear idea of the long and addled history of what they’re promoting.
A SELFISH bride has been slammed after she invited 100 people to her wedding, but is refusing to pay for her reception. Taking to Facebook the wife-to-be shared a snap of her wedding invitation, where she aimed to justify her ‘micro’ celebrations. In her post she wrote: “We...
No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
