Italy’s Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian digital services group Tinexta said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies...

Singapore SPAC Vertex Technology set for local listing on Jan 21 – source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A Singapore special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by state investor Temasek’s Vertex Venture Holdings has started the book building for its initial public offering (IPO) and is set to list in the city-state on Jan. 21, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
China developer Shimao Group’s shares, bonds plunge after missed loan payment

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings slumped on Friday and trading of some its key unit’s bonds was paused after the company defaulted on a trust loan payment, underscoring continued stress in China’s property sector. Shimao’s Hong Kong shares fell more than 18% after...
M&C investor sets out all share merger plan

LONDON (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in M&C Saatchi is proposing an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle to provide more deal firepower for the British advertising group and bolster its tech capabilities, her company said on Friday. M&C said on Thursday that Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder,...
German industrial orders bounce back on strong foreign demand

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Higher demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected rebound in German industrial orders in November, in rare good news for manufacturers suffering from supply bottlenecks and labour shortages in Europe's largest economy. Goods orders rose 3.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised...
Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar’s Ooredoo, CK Hutchison

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Tuesday approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar’s Ooredoo and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said. CK Hutchison Holdings and Ooredoo announced...
Louis Dreyfus chair owes Credit Suisse $240 mln after ADQ deal

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson and main shareholder of Louis Dreyfus Company, borrowed about $240 million from Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a reduced loan arrangement following the sale of a stake in LDC, an annual company report showed. Louis-Dreyfus told Swiss business magazine Bilanz in late 2020...
What to Watch: The Evolution of Italy’s Manufacturing Pipeline

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In these uncertain times, Italian entrepreneurs are following their North Star, increasingly turning to what they are confident will provide a competitive advantage — i.e., strengthening their companies’ manufacturing pipeline and supply chain. There is no reason to question whether this will continue in 2022, as the increasing price and scarcity of raw materials, shipment issues and political tensions weigh on companies’ bottom lines and inventories.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere Zegna’s first...
France's Le Maire sees 2021 growth higher than 6.25% forecast

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%. Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some...
Germany decommissions 3 of its 6 remaining nuke plants

Germany powered down 3 of its 6 remaining nuclear power plants Saturday, making good on a government pledge to denuclearize after the 2011 meltdown of Japan's Fukushima reactor, Reuters reported. The other three plants will be deactivated by the end of 2022. The six plants' combined output amounted to around...
S&P, IHS to offload units ahead of merger to meet antitrust conditions

(Reuters) -S&P Global and IHS Markit said on Monday they would sell a couple of businesses to satisfy antitrust requirements attached to the $44 billion merger of the financial information providers. S&P Global will sell securities data solutions provider CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to financial data services firm FactSet for...
Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know

Intel aims to bring more production back to the U.S. and Europe, counterbalancing Asia’s manufacturing dominance. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to add facilities in France and Italy and put a critical production site in Germany in its bid to go global, Bloomberg reports. France will be home to...
Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be...
Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
Authentic Brands Group Officially Withdraws From IPO Process

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has dialed back its plans to go public. The retail and marketing powerhouse on Wednesday filed a request to withdraw registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially halting the IPO process it began in July when it first filed an S-1 form. The news comes shortly after ABG received a pair of new investments from CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) in November, which valued the company at $12.7 billion. At the time ABG founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in an interview with FN’s sister publication WWD that the company would push its...
Millennial shareholders approve Lithium Americas takeover

Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) says its shareholders overwhelmingly approved Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) offer to buy the company for ~$400M in cash and stock. J.P. Morgan analysts came out praising the deal, seeing it as being accretive to net present value with upside potential from synergies. Lithium Americas and other lithium stocks...
