France says it could hit 300,000 daily COVID cases on Tuesday

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France could reach close to a record...

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
The U.S. just hit a record average of daily new COVID-19 cases

The U.S. hit a seven-day average of 254,496 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data — blowing past the country's previous record of about 251,989 daily cases, reported on Jan. 11. The record comes amid a rapid acceleration of infections that the U.S. — and...
France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption...
Covid: Daily UK case numbers hit record of 183,037

Daily reported Covid cases in the UK jumped to a record 183,037 on Wednesday. The latest figure includes five days of data from Northern Ireland, accounting for almost 23,000 cases, after reporting was delayed over Christmas. Meanwhile, frustration has grown over a lack of available lateral flow tests. But the...
France reports close to 67,500 new daily COVID cases

PARIS (Reuters) – France on Monday reported 67,641 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than a couple of days ago, when daily additional infections were over 200,000. But reported cases always tend to dip on Monday and the 67,641 is a record for...
Covid: Wales' Omicron peak due as cases hit highest daily figure

Wales is in for a "very challenging few weeks" with a peak of the Omicron variant expected later this month, the first minister has said. But Mark Drakeford said expert advice suggested the rate could fall "more quickly" than other Covid-19 variants. He said schools had been given time to...
Macron faces right-wing threat as France frets about crime

French right-winger Valerie Pecresse was a rank outsider in the race for the presidency just a month ago, but with under 100 days to the election she is seen as the best-placed challenger to Emmanuel Macron. Backed by her Republicans party which has deep roots nation-wide, the 54-year-old is bidding to be France's first woman president with a slogan that promises "restored French pride". During a trip to the south on Thursday, the head of the greater Paris region made clear she planned to campaign on an unabashed right-wing platform of law and order. While promising to take a "Karcher" power-hose to crime-ridden urban ghettos in France, she accused President Macron of being soft on drug dealers and "complicit" in a rise in violence.
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
UK minister says reduced COVID isolation period would help workers

LONDON (Reuters) – British education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday a reduction in the self-isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 would be helpful for those workforces hit by absences,. “I would obviously always defer to the scientific advice on this. It would certainly help mitigate...
UK records 141,472 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 141,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 146,390 cases on Saturday, while the number of new deaths reported fell to 97 from 313, official figures showed. Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent...
Restrictions imposed in several states in India as Covid-19 cases rise

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country, nudging several state governments to impose fresh restrictions. India’s richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday...
French conservative lawmaker defects to Zemmour’s presidential bid

PARIS (Reuters) – A conservative lawmaker who until last year was No. 2 in the centre-right Les Republicains party on Sunday said he was defecting to join the ranks of far-right presidential challenger Eric Zemmour. Guillaume Peltier said he had no confidence in Les Republicains party presidential nominee Valerie...
Scholz pushes mandatory jabs as resistance grows in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted Friday that his plan to introduce mandatory coronavirus jabs was on track, despite fierce debate about the controversial move and growing resistance from his own coalition partners. Germany's first parliamentary debate on compulsory jabs is only scheduled for late January, even though Scholz himself had originally aimed to have lawmakers discuss the issue before 2021 was out.
