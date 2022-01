The Akron Art Museum recently featured an exhibit titled Afterimages: Geometric Abstraction and Perception. Our learners shared this experience during a walking field trip to the museum. This visit served as an inspiration for Coach Crum’s class to create their own digital art on the 3D printer in our Digital Fabrication Lab connected to our Learning Commons library makerspace. We are looking forward to an exhibit and virtual presentation of this artwork later this month. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO