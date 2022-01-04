ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Wiscnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather-ott Arctic front will bring snow, high winds, bitter cold to Wisconsin on Wednesday....

www.wiscnews.com

Daily Mail

Heavy snow leads to 75-vehicle pile-up on Kentucky highway as more than 100 million Americans coast-to-coast are under weather alerts from multiple winter storm systems moving across the country

Dramatic video captured cars and semi-trucks strewn across a highway in eastern Kentucky after a heavy snowstorm led to a 75-car pile-up on the icy and slick road. Images shared on Twitter showed cars T-boned and partially buried in the snow along Interstate 64 between Winchester and Mount Sterling. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
CBS Boston

Up To 12 Inches Of Snow Coming To Massachusetts Friday

BOSTON (CBS) – Heavy banding dropping up to 2” per hour in some spots is leading to higher snow totals… Here is the very latest… Forecast snow totals have increased to 8-12”+ from Boston to Providence and down into parts of Connecticut The heaviest snow and worst travel continues through about 10-11 a.m. Snow falling at such a high rate that road crews will struggle to keep up (WBZ-TV Graphic) TIMELINE The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall through 11 a.m. Friday morning.  This is when the majority of the accumulation will occur. The snowfall intensity wanes by late morning and very little additional accumulation is expected by Friday...
BOSTON, MA
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

