Cell Phones

[App] ASMR Guru - Having Depression, Anxiety or Sleeping Difficulties?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you suffering from Depression, Anxiety or Sleeping Difficulties? We have the Solution for You!. ASMR Guru is an application we invented to help people with depression, anxiety, with sleeping difficulties to unwind their...

powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
makeuseof.com

5 Audio-Journaling Apps to Beat Anxiety

Journaling is the act of keeping a record of your personal thoughts, feelings, and emotions via handwritten or virtual notebooks and diaries. Many people keep journals for their mental health benefits. Journaling about your feelings can reduce mental distress and is a highly encouraged practice for people dealing with anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
The New Yorker

New Apps to Optimize Your Anxiety

Seamlessly dive into your next existential-dread spiral with these apps designed to streamline your anxiety experience. Thanks to this app, you’ll never have to waste hours Googling your exes again. Fill out a simple questionnaire, and Ex-plore Page will create a custom feed of photos sourced directly from the social-media accounts of your former flames and their new partners, who are hotter and better than you.
CELL PHONES
Telegraph

How to be more confident, and why it can help with anxiety, depression and ageing

It can treat anxiety and depression, boost your memory, slow your ageing and increase your happiness. It’s completely natural and costs nothing. So what is this miracle drug? It’s confidence: believing that you are capable of taking on challenges can change the physical structure of your brain for the better, and push you to improve your life.
MENTAL HEALTH
kiss951.com

TikTok Is The Worst App For A Good Night’s Sleep

If you’re someone who likes to wind down before you go to bed by scrolling TikTok you may want to think twice about it. A new report suggests that the social media app may be keeping you from getting a good night’s sleep. We’ve all heard that that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal

Knowing the warning signs of depression and anxiety

Do you ever wonder if somebody you know may be struggling with depression and anxiety, but you are not sure?. If so, here are some things to look for when someone you know may be having a difficult time with their mental health. Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much. Feeling...
MENTAL HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

3 reasons to stop being nice at work

At the age of six, between playing hopscotch, riding bikes, and drawing pictures, I learned an important lesson about how teams work based on the story of The Three Little Pigs, where an industrious farm animal and his two brothers built houses made of various materials. Each dwelling looked sturdy from the outside, but only one offered adequate protection when danger arrived.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Jessica Simpson describes being hospitalized on a breathing machine with severe bronchitis while 34 weeks pregnant and 260lbs: 'I couldn't breathe'

Jessica Simpson has revealed terrifying details about her 2019 hospitalization while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Birdie Mae. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the 41-year-old pop star recounted being put on a breathing machine during a bout of severe bronchitis ahead of giving birth to her third child.
NFL

