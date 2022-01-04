ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian digital services group Tinexta said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies...

WNCY

Italy’s coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 219,441 Thursday

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday at 219,441 against 189,109 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 198 from 231. Italy has registered 138,474 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

M&C investor sets out all share merger plan

LONDON (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in M&C Saatchi is proposing an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle to provide more deal firepower for the British advertising group and bolster its tech capabilities, her company said on Friday. M&C said on Thursday that Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder,...
BUSINESS
WNCY

German cartel office steps up examination of Google products

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s cartel office said it was examining Google’s use of personal data and its Google News Showcase product under its new powers to regulate internet companies, and was also considering cases involving Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta. The regulator said on Wednesday it had determined...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Authentic Brands withdraws IPO plans

(Reuters) – Apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group on Wednesday filed to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
The Independent

German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The Bundeskartellamt said its decision comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The regulator's decision, which lasts five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control." The watchdog said Google has “significant influence” over other companies’ access to its users and...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Udaan raises $200 million via convertible notes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian e-commerce firm Udaan has raised $200 million via convertible note financing in a round in which new and existing investors participated, an internal memo by the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday. Bengaluru-based Udaan, backed by venture firm Lightspeed, DST Global and...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar’s Ooredoo, CK Hutchison

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Tuesday approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar’s Ooredoo and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said. CK Hutchison Holdings and Ooredoo announced...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Louis Dreyfus chair owes Credit Suisse $240 mln after ADQ deal

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson and main shareholder of Louis Dreyfus Company, borrowed about $240 million from Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a reduced loan arrangement following the sale of a stake in LDC, an annual company report showed. Louis-Dreyfus told Swiss business magazine Bilanz in late 2020...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
WWD

What to Watch: The Evolution of Italy’s Manufacturing Pipeline

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In these uncertain times, Italian entrepreneurs are following their North Star, increasingly turning to what they are confident will provide a competitive advantage — i.e., strengthening their companies’ manufacturing pipeline and supply chain. There is no reason to question whether this will continue in 2022, as the increasing price and scarcity of raw materials, shipment issues and political tensions weigh on companies’ bottom lines and inventories.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere Zegna’s first...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's Le Maire sees 2021 growth higher than 6.25% forecast

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%. Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some...
ECONOMY
WNCY

Germans see pandemic, pensions as biggest topics for 2022-poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans want their new government to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and safeguarding pensions in 2022, with fewer people wanting them to prioritise the climate crisis, an opinion poll showed on Sunday. The survey by pollsters Insa for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Germany decommissions 3 of its 6 remaining nuke plants

Germany powered down 3 of its 6 remaining nuclear power plants Saturday, making good on a government pledge to denuclearize after the 2011 meltdown of Japan's Fukushima reactor, Reuters reported. The other three plants will be deactivated by the end of 2022. The six plants' combined output amounted to around...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know

Intel aims to bring more production back to the U.S. and Europe, counterbalancing Asia’s manufacturing dominance. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to add facilities in France and Italy and put a critical production site in Germany in its bid to go global, Bloomberg reports. France will be home to...
BUSINESS
Connecticut Post

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
GAMBLING
Seeking Alpha

Millennial shareholders approve Lithium Americas takeover

Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) says its shareholders overwhelmingly approved Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) offer to buy the company for ~$400M in cash and stock. J.P. Morgan analysts came out praising the deal, seeing it as being accretive to net present value with upside potential from synergies. Lithium Americas and other lithium stocks...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany mulls new COVID restrictions as omicron advances

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules on Friday as the new omicron variant advances quickly. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors are likely to build on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people, among other things.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

(Reuters) - Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would expand into European markets in 2022, as demand for electric vehicles soar after several countries pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels for mobility. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” the California-based electric...
BUSINESS

