ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

US Netflix Viewers Can't Watch One of Their Most Popular Shows

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular series in Netflix worldwide is not even streaming on the platform in the U.S. In other countries, Netflix has the streaming rights to Titans - a DC Comics adaptation that is available on HBO Max here in the U.S. The show is so popular that it...

popculture.com

Comments / 20

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Robin
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Titans#American#Dc Comics
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

One Specific Way HBO Max Rose Above Netflix And Disney+ In 2021

The competition between streaming services is stiffer than ever with platforms premiering and growing in certain ways to even rival the original giant itself: Netflix. While Netflix will undoubtedly remain on top when it comes to the sheer number of originals released for the foreseeable future, and Disney+ may have cornered the market in terms of the biggest franchise releases via streaming, HBO Max rose above both in a very specific way in the past year: app downloads.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Why more people need to watch the best TV show on Netflix

Find yourself running out of good TV shows to watch? Maybe it's time to bite the bullet and watch Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark's third and final season was recently released on Netflix and, much like its previous two seasons, it rules on every possible level imaginable.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy