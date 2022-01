You Can Control ‘Control’ For Free, But Only For So Long. The Epic Games Store has an event going on, to celebrate the holiday season. Running until December 31st, the storefront hopes to draw eyes and players with a ton of special promotional offers. As part of their holiday celebration, Epic promised to release 15 games over the course of the event. Each one would be free to pick up, but only for a couple of days. A while back, it was 2017’s Prey. And right now – until the 27th – you can snag 2019’s Control for a cool zero dollars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO