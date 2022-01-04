ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattle production’s methane effect studied

By University of Nebraska-Lincoln
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are part of a national effort investigating whether cattle production could be harnessed to create reductions in atmospheric methane. More will be known in early 2022 as a significant research project reaches its conclusion. Galen Erickson, an animal scientist at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, recently...

Study examines the effects of ocean acidification on phytoplankton's energy stores

Ocean acidification—which is mainly caused by carbon dioxide gas in the atmosphere dissolving into the ocean—is a significant threat to the structure and function of marine life. In a study published in the New Phytologist, investigators have uncovered the different effects that ocean acidification has on the energy stores of phytoplankton (single-celled plants that are critical to the aquatic food chain) called diatoms.
Existing vaccines effective against severe Omicron, study suggests

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. Cellular immunity elicited by the BioNTech/Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a study, suggesting vaccines will protect against severe disease even if the antibody responses against the strain are not as strong or durable.
Study Shows Consumers Favor Sustainability in Products & Packaging

The Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) recently released its annual consumer research study showing growing consumer demand for products made from renewable and sustainable materials. In general, the study found 61% of consumers are more interested in companies who produce or use plant-based products. At the same time, 65% of consumers “sometimes, frequently or always think about products made from plants when making purchasing decisions.”
Feeding cull cows could increase profit

Editor’s note: The following was written by Adele Harty, South Dakota State University Extension cow/calf field specialist, for the university’s website. Each year, cow-calf producers have a percentage of cows that are culled from the herd for various reasons. They may have been open at pregnancy check time, lost a calf, have reached a normal culling age, or faced drought conditions that forced an earlier or increased culling rate.
Zinc is effective against COVID-19, study shows

Immunity supplements are becoming the new multivitamin among today’s consumers in a COVID-19 world. With the explosion of new immunity SKUs flooding the market, what should retailers look for on Supplements Facts panels, and what should they talk with shoppers about?. A new published study shows zinc picolinate at...
Technology to speed breeding

Development of a tool to accelerate breeding of legumes and sorghum is the aim of researchers from the University of California-Davis. The researchers recently were awarded a $6.5 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to use 3-D modeling, artificial intelligence and crop genetics to develop the tool.
Study shows that plant-based protein as effective as whey for muscle mass, strength

Omnivores and vegans experienced similar muscle mass and strength benefits from whey or plant-protein supplements, respectively, says a new study from Brazil. Data published in Sports Medicine​​ showed that a plant-based diet composed of plant-based whole foods and soy protein isolate supplementation was as efficacious an omnivorous diet composed of mixed whole foods and whey protein supplementation for supporting muscle building and strength.
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions where natural wetland store large pools of carbon and emit methane. As climate continues to warm, there is widespread concern that wetland methane emissions will increase and contribute even more to atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate change. Since 2007, atmospheric methane concentrations have increased at rapid rates, with 2020 having the largest observed methane increase since systematic measurements began. The precise causes are difficult to quantify because methane is emitted from a diverse number of natural and human-activities, and the removal of methane is from complex chemical processes. Here, using new data on methane stable isotopes, combined with thousands of potential emissions scenarios, a new study confirms that emissions from anthropogenic sources, including agriculture, landfill/waste, and fossil fuel industry, are clearly the driver for the renewed rise of the potent greenhouse gas since 2007, while global wetlands play a minor role with a contribution of less than 20%.
UnDisciplined: the methane matter

Methane. It's more than just the gas released when cows... release gas. It has a warming potential 25x higher than carbon dioxide. Researchers in Utah's Uinta Basin have been studying emissions of methane and other chemicals from natural gas drilling sites since 2015. They recently found that, despite gas production decreasing, methane leaks at these sites have remained the same. As the world works to reduce greenhouse gases, these research provides valuable insights into sources of these emissions.
The hot air around methane

It is not difficult to find somebody talking about methane these days. Simply turn on the TV, open your computers to your news affiliate of choice or log into any social media platform. Over and over we have been told that methane is a potent greenhouse gas, it contributes to...
Study: White-tailed deer in Ohio 'frequently infected' with novel coronavirus

White-tailed deer are 'highly susceptible' to infection from the novel coronavirus, according to a study published in December in the journal Nature. More than one-third of 360 deer swabbed across nine locations in northeast Ohio between January and March 2021 were found to be infected with three variants of the novel coronavirus, one of which was predominant among...
