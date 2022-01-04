Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow followed by some light freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
