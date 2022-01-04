ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm dumped 6.7 inches in...

martinsvillebulletin.com

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow followed by some light freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
mtpr.org

Storm prompts blizzard warning and growing avalanche danger

Snow continues hammering parts of Montana and more blustery weather is on the way. National Weather Service Great Falls has issued a blizzard warning Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front because of anticipated strong winds and poor visibility from blowing snow. Avalanche experts across the region are urging caution. While...
MISSOULA, MT
spectrumnews1.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Kentucky

KENTUCKY — As much as eight inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state as the first big snow of winter arrived in Kentucky. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, the snow is expected to last all day and temperatures are expected to be in teh 20s. With cold temperatures, the Friday morning commute will be impacted as well. Freezing temperatures will create slick paths for those traveling as road crews will have a hard time getting the snow off the roadways.
KENTUCKY STATE
kfgo.com

Eastern U.S. faces possible ‘bomb cyclone’ of snow and wind

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather said on Thursday. A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in...
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
