Landmark 'big potato' monument vandalised on New Year's Day

Dubai, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, has a new claim to fame. A mural depicting a mental map of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, has received recognition from the Guinness World Records, which has declared it the largest artwork of its kind in the world.
A project of the Ministry of Interior’s Innovation Center, the mural maps the late ruler’s outsize legacy in the region, beginning in 1971, when the U.A.E. gained independence from Britain. Commemoration of Sheikh Zayed’s role in the formation of the federation has...
