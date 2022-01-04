ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMMA Switching to new Licensing Software Jan. 18

1600kush.com
 5 days ago

Soon, we will begin using a new licensing software provider, Thentia Cloud for Government (“Thentia”). We plan to start accepting new applications and renewals through Thentia beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. A few of the software’s new features include:. Reduced turnaround times. The application and renewal...

thenewirmonews.com

New license plate available

Beginning January 1 vehicle and motorcycle owners can get a 250th Year Anniversary Revolutionary War specialty license plate. The plate is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and is available to all South Carolina residents for the price of regular vehicle registration. Governor McMaster signed the plate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
101 WIXX

Nvidia embraces the metaverse with new software, marketplace deals

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp on Tuesday said that it would give away software for free to artists and other creators building virtual worlds for the metaverse and that it has made technology deals with several marketplaces where artists sell the three-dimensional content they create. The metaverse – a loosely...
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

SustainCERT Rolls Out New Emission Tracking Software

Concept: Luxembourg’s carbon emissions accounting and verification platform startup SustainCERT has rolled out a new emission tracking software that allows businesses to measure improvements in carbon emissions. The software measures each aspect of carbon emissions from a specific business and helps to achieve net-zero emissions for businesses. It enables quantification and comparison of data fields to transform the carbon emissions of a specific company into a numerical value comparable with other similar corporations. software is specifically focused on scope 3 emissions that occur in an organization’s supply chain and are difficult to measure.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch No.1 in 2021 selling over 5 million units & Monster Hunter Rise best-selling software

The Nintendo Switch family of systems have proved to be a big success in Japan and last year 5.3 million units were sold over the period of 28th December, 2020 and 19th December, 2021. Games Industry is reporting that the Nintendo Switch family of systems shifted five times the amount of of units as all other consoles combined, with sales of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo 3DS selling a total of 1.1 million units. However, it should be noted that the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft are supply constrained globally.
VIDEO GAMES
Truth About Cars

Report: Toyota to Rollout New Operating Software By 2025

Toyota is allegedly on the cusp of launching a comprehensive driving software that incorporates everything from temperature control to autonomous driving. The Arene operating system (OS) will be proprietary to the automaker and assume duties that exceed multimedia management systems like Mercedes’ MBUX. Toyota’s software is supposed to be all-inclusive, much like the operating system found in Tesla products, and set itself up for hands-free motoring.
TECHNOLOGY
perfectly-nintendo.com

Embr (Switch): Software updates

Embr – Ver. ???. Release date: January 6th 2022 (North America, Europe) No patch notes available. This update brings the following to the game:. Secret Hosr morde: the brand new ‘Secret Hosr’ multiplayer mode throws four Respondrs into even longer missions, with more clients, and dangerous explosives ticking down to destruction in need of disposal. But there’s more to Secret Hosr than meets the eye. For the first time, you’ll be working against one of your teammates. A Hosr Agent has infiltrated your mission, and is working to undermine your mission. You’ll have to keep your clients safe, the building secure, and the bombs defused. If you think you’ve figured out who’s the saboteur amongst you, use your one time report to vote them out. But was that bomb detonation really intentional, or just a slip of the hands? Was that client murdered, or did they accidentally miss the trampoline? Can you spot innocent mistakes from intentional sabotage?
VIDEO GAMES
ijpr.org

New law requires Oregon tobacco retailers to be licensed

Tobacco retailers in Oregon must now be licensed. That’s because of a new law that took effect this month. The new license costs $953 a year and applies to stores that sell tobacco of any kind, including vaping products. The money will go toward education programs to prevent underage tobacco use, as well as increased enforcement of age limits.
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS

