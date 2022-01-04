OMMA Switching to new Licensing Software Jan. 18

Embr – Ver. ???. Release date: January 6th 2022 (North America, Europe) No patch notes available. This update brings the following to the game:. Secret Hosr morde: the brand new ‘Secret Hosr’ multiplayer mode throws four Respondrs into even longer missions, with more clients, and dangerous explosives ticking down to destruction in need of disposal. But there’s more to Secret Hosr than meets the eye. For the first time, you’ll be working against one of your teammates. A Hosr Agent has infiltrated your mission, and is working to undermine your mission. You’ll have to keep your clients safe, the building secure, and the bombs defused. If you think you’ve figured out who’s the saboteur amongst you, use your one time report to vote them out. But was that bomb detonation really intentional, or just a slip of the hands? Was that client murdered, or did they accidentally miss the trampoline? Can you spot innocent mistakes from intentional sabotage?

