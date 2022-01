The Baltimore Orioles decided not to renew the contract of former hitting coach Don Long this offseason, instead hiring two hitting coaches. Why? How will that work out?. On the Baltimore Orioles website, Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller are listed as “Co-Hitting Coach”. Why does this team need two hitting coaches? With the league’s average pitcher becoming more and more talented, the responsibilities of the hitting coach are greater than ever. This might be the next thing in baseball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO