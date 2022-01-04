WOOF: Check Out The 50 Most Popular Names For Dogs In Colorado

Mountain lions never run in front of cars, or do they? Check out the dashcam of this mountain lion running in front of my father-in-law's car yesterday in the Poudre Canyon. I have lived all over Colorado for the last 40 years and I have never seen a Mountain Lion. So how is it, that he could be so lucky as to see one so close? And lucky for us, he had his dashcam on. This video was caught just West of Mishawaka Amphitheatre off of Stove Prairie Road.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO