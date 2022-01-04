ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New ways to boost capacity through automation

By Dan Malovany
bakingbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY — Too much demand always sounds like a good problem to have in the short run, but ramping up production with widespread staffing shortages makes that difficult for many snack makers — and those workforce issues aren’t going away anytime soon. As a result,...

