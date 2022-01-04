ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

BayVanguard Bank Acquires North Arundel Savings Bank

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

EDGEMERE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BVFL), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BayVanguard Bank, a Maryland-chartered stock savings bank, acquired North Arundel Bank, a Maryland-chartered mutual savings bank located in Pasadena, Maryland. In connection with the merger, the Company issued...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Omaha.com

Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleased to announce the additions of Mark Quandahl and Ron Nebbia to its Board of Directors. Mark Quandahl, former Director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, and state senator; brings decades of leadership and management experience in: public administration, banking, fintechs, digital assets, non-depository institutions, and securities regulation and Government relations to Arbor Bank's Board. Ron Nebbia joins the Arbor Bank Board also with decades of experience. Currently a CPA and Consulting Shareholder at one of the largest financial and tech firms in the region, Mr. Nebbia brings an Accreditation in Business Valuation paired with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, technology and process efficiency consulting, and a wealth of experience in consulting across vertical industries. "Mark Quandahl and Ron Nebbia are a great fit with the outstanding talent we've assembled in our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience across a wide array of industries makes them tremendous consultants and resources for Arbor Bank and our customers," said Paul Olson, Arbor Bank President. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Elkhorn, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com.
OMAHA, NE
Business Insider

Best banks to open a savings account for a child right now

Teaching your child how to manage a savings account can be an empowering way for both of you to learn about saving and budgeting. Kids' savings account are available at a variety of financial institutions. You may also open a traditional savings account with your child if you'd prefer, but they might not include the same savings and money management features.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thewindhameagle.com

Gorham Savings Bank promotes new chief financial officer from within

Gorham Savings Bank, a leading southern Maine financial services institution, has named Windham resident Jane Stack as its new chief financial officer effective Jan. 1. In her new role she will report to Steve deCastro, the bank’s president and CEO. Stack was most recently senior vice president, controller, where...
GORHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Pasadena, MD
Business
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Edgemere, MD
austinnews.net

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces that it has granted an aggregate of 297,790 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the 'Option Plan') and 167,171 deferred share units under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the 'DSU Plan') to certain directors of the Company as non-cash directors' fees for service during Q4 2021 (the 'Director Grant'). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.195 per share and vest immediately from the date of grant.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

IDVV Announces Acquisition Of Universal Voltage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has acquired full control of Universal Voltage, a privately operated clean energy company as part of a deal that will enable the company to immediately enter the Clean Energy Marketplace and produce revenue.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

POM Medical, LLC signs Exclusive International Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical(R) Expanding its Commercial Presence Beyond the US Market

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / POM Medical, LLC has expanded their Mercury Medical US Distribution Partnership with the signing of a European Distribution Agreement. Since 2015 Mercury Medical has been a major distributor of the Procedural Oxygen Mask™, (POM) in the United States. The POM Mask...
CLEARWATER, FL
pymnts

High Street Bank Lloyds Acquires Stake in FinTech Loyalty App Bink

Lloyds Banking Group, the U.K.’s largest high street lender, has acquired a minority stake in the loyalty app startup Bink for an undisclosed amount that is expected to be millions of pounds, Sky News reported on Monday (Jan. 3). The investment by Lloyd’s follows Barclays’ $12.9 million backing of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arundel#Md Accesswire#North Arundel Bank#Bay Vanguard#M H C Inc#Company#The Boards Of Directors#Bv Financial Inc
mainebiz.biz

Franklin Savings Bank chairman retires, former president succeeds him

Franklin Savings Bank's chairman, Richard Walker, has retired, and the board of directors has named a former president of the bank, Peter Judkins, to succeed him. Walker was elected chairman in 2017 and has been a member of the board since 1991 at the community bank, which is headquartered in Farmington and has seven branches.
FARMINGTON, ME
Seekingalpha.com

Thermic Science acquires hybrid banking company VIPOnline

Thermic Science International (OTCPK:ENDO) acquired an international hybrid banking company VIPOnline Ltd., UK. VIPOnline provides international bank account opening, VIPGo Wallet, Crypto-to-Fiat conversion, Trading/Quick Swap services, among other things. Thermic Science said it intends to expand its footprint on a larger scale and future name changes. Thermic Science President and...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Thermic Science Acquires VIPOnline an International Bank and Crypto/Blockchain Clearing & Trust Company, Establishing Hybrid Traditional Banking with Crypto/Blockchain Options for Account Holders, Including Credit & Debit Cards, Crypto Wallets, Bank Wires

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), has acquired an International Hybrid Banking Company, VIPOnline Ltd., UK. https://viponline.uk/. International Bank Account Opening: Business Digital Banking, IBAN/Swift Account Opening.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

MediXall Group Receives Full Registered Trademark Status for "Health Karma" (R) From US Patent and Trademark Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the company received full registration of its trademark 'Health Karma'® with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 'Health Karma is...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepennyhoarder.com

Chase Bank Review 2022: Checking and Savings Accounts

When you think of major banking chains, Chase Bank is probably high up on your list. Not only is JPMorgan Chase one of the “Big Four” banks in America, it’s ranked by S&P Global as the largest bank in the United States. (The other three are Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.)
CREDITS & LOANS
Florida Weekly

Lake Michigan Credit Union acquires Pilot Bank

Lake Michigan Credit Union has acquired Pilot Bank, which has locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Already the largest credit union and mortgage lender in Michigan, LMCU has had a growing presence in Florida since 2015; expanding into the Tampa/St. Petersburg market is a natural progression. The credit union now has 19 branches throughout Southwest Florida, including the six new branches from the acquisition of Pilot Bank.
TAMPA, FL
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
austinnews.net

SusGlobal Receives License Under the Aggregate Resources Act for a 2.66 Hectare Site Authorizing Removal of 20,000 Tonnes of Aggregate Annually

All 20,000 tonnes of aggregate translates to an additional annual revenue opportunity ranging from $200,000 to $1,000,000 from SusGlobal's Belleville land holdings. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ('SusGlobal Belleville') has received Licence # 2984, at Pt. Lot 20, Conc. 8, Geographic Township of Thurlow, City of Belleville, Hastings County, approved by The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry ('NDMNRF') to operate a pit above water under Section 18(3)1 of the Aggregate Resources Act ('ARA') for a 2.66 hectare site with a tonnage condition authorizing removal of 20,000 tonnes of aggregate annually from the site.
INDUSTRY
bondbuyer.com

Banking & Bourbon

Join Maggie Kimberl, President of the Bourbon Women Association for a peek behind the scenes of the bourbon industry. Learn more about the women that are rising in the male-dominated spirits sector, the proper bourbon tasting technique and a little bit of the history of bourbon.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

InspereX Appoints Sandeep Bangar Mortgage Sales & Credit Analyst

Mortgage-backed Securities Expert to Support Rapidly Expanding Fixed Income Sales & Trading Desk. DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / InspereXSM, the new tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Sandeep Bangar has joined the firm's Fixed Income Division as Mortgage Sales & Credit Analyst. Mr. Bangar will report to Jeffrey Stanley, Chief Operating Officer of the Fixed Income Division.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy