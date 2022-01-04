ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaco and MorganFranklin Consulting Reveal Top 5 Business Insights for 2022 in Inaugural Trends in Transformation Survey

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, and MorganFranklin Consulting, a management advisory firm that helps businesses address transformational finance, technology, and business objectives, have revealed the top business trends for 2022 based on insight from business leaders nationwide coming...

