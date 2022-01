Trisha Pérez Kennealy defies simple categorization. She is a chef and inn owner who spent most of her professional life in finance. She is a proud Puerto Rican who is also Jewish. Her new, tranquil inn (Boston's only Relais & Chateaux Property) is in an Revolution-era colonial town. The busy entrepreneur and mother of three coached 17 of her children’s sports teams, regularly competes in the Pan Mass Challenge bicycle ride and runs marathons as well. She grew up roughly half in Puerto Rico and half in Lexington. Like the meals she creates, she is the result of many different influences, not commonly found in tandem, but carefully and creatively fused together through discipline, hard work and love.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO