KANSAS CITY — Along with their prominent status in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, vitamin D, calcium, fiber and potassium offer other promotable health benefits. Vitamin D is linked with immunity, a health trait that has risen in consumer awareness since COVID-19 struck the globe. Vitamin D and calcium also work in tandem for an osteoporosis claim. Fiber, meanwhile, can be a prime ingredient in better-for-you snacking applications, and potassium plays a role in sodium reduction.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO