InspereX Appoints Sandeep Bangar Mortgage Sales & Credit Analyst

The deal doubles the size of Smart's US team and provides enhanced capabilities in personalization at scale for retirement solutions. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Smart, a global retirement technology provider that offers modular ways for financial institutions, including recordkeepers, advisors, and asset managers to build scalable, customized retirement solutions, today announced it has agreed to acquire Stadion Money Management ('Stadion') through Smart's US subsidiary. Stadion is an independent managed account provider, with $2.3 billion in assets under management and over 4,000 plans (as of November 30, 2021), that offers retirement services to plan sponsors and participants, recordkeepers, asset managers, and advisors. The acquisition marks the latest in a series of milestones for Smart globally, including realizing a growth of 2,000%* in AUM over the past three years. Today's announced transaction is slated to close Q1 2022, and the terms of the deal are not disclosed. Stadion will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smart. As part of the transaction, funds managed by TA Associates will sell 100% of their ownership in Stadion.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO