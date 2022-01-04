New director for Denmark’s ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum

By 2021, few in the art world remembered Maryan, a painter born in Poland who during the postwar era became one of the first to explicitly contend with the horrors of the Holocaust. With a retrospective that recently opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Maryan has drawn newfound fascination, and now, the artist’s estate has gotten gallery representation at Kamel Mennour, which has four spaces in Paris and represents Anish Kapoor, Alicja Kwade, Philippe Parreno, Zineb Sedira, and more.
“Radical and provocative, compelling and vibrant, his unclassifiable work unfolds at the crossroads of expressionism and figuration,” the gallery’s...
