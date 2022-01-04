New director for Denmark’s ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO