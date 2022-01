The rental market in the multifamily sector continues to break records, according to Yardi Matrix. Las Vegas rents rose 2.6 percent on a trailing three-month (T3) basis through October, well above the 1.5 percent national average. Still, despite the hefty rate increase, the average rent clocked in at $1,437, trailing the $1,572 U.S. average. On an annual basis, Las Vegas posted a 23 percent increase, which makes it one of the top three performers in the United States, behind Tampa and Phoenix.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO