Detroit native Tye White left a career in business to become an actor. “I was working at Chase Bank. I was on phone with a buddy. … We were talking, and something came up about retirement,” recalls White, 38. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s 44 years until we retire.’ We both laughed and it was like, ‘Oh God, seriously?’ We were 22, 23 and talking about retirement. … I was unhappy in my career. I was doing well — very well — but I was very unsatisfied, so I said, ‘Nope, that’s it.’ The next month, I quit and moved to California. That’s the abbreviated version.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO