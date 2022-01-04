County Transportation Board Meets On Zoom Jan. 6

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after his third straight season without making the NFL playoffs, the team announced. The Broncos lost 28-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game of the season Saturday, dropping them to 7-10 for the year. Fangio's squads went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 the year prior as the defensive-minded coach struggled to put together a competent offense.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO