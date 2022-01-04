ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BrightInsight CEO Kal Patel M.D. discusses the future of regulated digital health for biopharma and medtech

By Stephanie Baum
MedCity News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past 21 months since Covid-19 became a public health crisis, adoption of virtual health solutions has accelerated in an effort to mitigate risk. Although once regarded as a useful companion to in-patient visits, virtual care as a default starting point for healthcare delivery is becoming increasingly common, thanks to...

medcitynews.com

Houston Chronicle

Digital health monitoring pays off

Q: My diabetes doctor wants to wire me up so we connect through texts, emails and phone calls that constantly let him know my glucose levels and blood pressure. He insists it will transform my health. Is it really a good idea?. Pat R., Indianapolis. A: Health care was being...
HEALTH
Insurance Journal

CFC Merges Medical Malpractice and Healthcare Teams to Build Critical Mass in London

CFC Underwriting, the managing general agent and emerging risk specialist, announced the creation of a single healthcare team in the London market, aiming to build “a healthcare powerhouse.”. The move will see CFC’s UK and international experts in medical malpractice, eHealth and allied health come together to operate as...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Healthcare marketing startup to expand pan-India - built for doctors, by doctors

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/SRV): Docstokes, a pioneer in healthcare digital marketing, is planning to spread its wings across the country and provide the healthcare industry with a helping hand in undergoing a major digital transformation. The company works towards bridging the gap between the integrated marketing needs of...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Q-Centrix & Realyze Intelligence Partner to Advance the Clinical Data Automation

– Q-Centrix®, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced a partnership with Realyze Intelligence, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to capture unstructured clinical data, ensuring patient populations with heart conditions or cancer receive the most beneficial treatments.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: First Wave BioPharma CEO Talks COVID-19 Trial, Says 'If The Data Is Positive, I Think The Sky Is The Limit For Our Stock'

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) announced Thursday it completed enrollment for Part 2 of the RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV, the company's oral tablet being developed to treat SARS-CoV-2, as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. "A lot of the people who have COVID have been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

With Vera Whole Health’s $370M purchase, Castlight Health to go private

Shares of Castlight Health stock rose sharply Wednesday on the morning’s announcement of Vera Whole Health purchasing Castlight for $370 million, thereby taking it private. One of the early digital health companies to go public, the San Francisco-based healthcare navigation platform aims to help consumers better understand what their out-of-pocket costs are, so they can save money on care. The company’s aim was to literally shed light on the opaque world of medical costs.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Roche, Microsoft Partner Improve Healthcare using AI and Cloud Technology

Roche and Microsoft, global leaders in the health and technology sectors, respectively, have signed a MoU to to improve healthcare outcomes for patients using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. Through this strategic collaboration, Roche and Microsoft will join forces to explore technology and third-party AI solutions...
SCIENCE
pymnts

mPharma Raises $35M to Expand Healthcare Access in Africa

Ghana-based health tech startup mPharma has raised $35 million to build a chain of community pharmacies across Africa as it races to be the primary healthcare service provider for millions, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). Co-founder and CEO Gregory Rockson told the news organization that the new funding will be...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

London’s Babylon Acquires Higi to Deliver Digital-First Healthcare to US

Digital-first healthcare company Babylon closed an acquisition deal for consumer health engagement firm Higi to deliver its services across the U.S. Higi offers remote monitoring, and its Smart Health Stations are located within 5 miles of 73% of the U.S. population. Monitoring is also available on at-home connected devices, and within its 50-state clinical network, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 5).
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Protai Nabs $8M for AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform

– Protai, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based AI-powered drug discovery startup, today announced its emergence from stealth, along with an $8 million seed financing round co-led by Grove Ventures and Pitango HealthTech. – Protai empowers drug discovery with proteomics and artificial intelligence to unlock new layers of biological insights and to...
ENGINEERING
nevadabusiness.com

Neurable CEO Presents at CES Digital Health Summit 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Neurable CEO and founder Dr. Ramses Alcaide will participate in a health technology panel at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 6, 2022. The panel, entitled “Gaming Health”, is part of the Digital Health Summit at CES. “Brain health technology has never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
beckershospitalreview.com

6 digital health trends of 2021

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives released its end-of-year annual trends in digital health, revealing six key findings in 2021. Using data and knowledge from the hospitals and centers participating in the CHIME Most Wired survey, it pulled together the top digital health trends for health systems across the nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Avrobio shifts gene therapy priorities as data surprise shelves lead program

Gene therapy developer Avrobio was on track to begin a pivotal study this year testing its experimental treatment for a rare metabolic disorder. Instead, the company is shelving that therapeutic candidate after a look at new clinical data showed variability in recently treated patients—enough to extend the development timeline for a program that has already had to adjust to unexpected regulatory and competitive challenges in the past year.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

