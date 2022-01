Curt Schilling doesn't want my pity or my Hall of Fame vote, but he's getting both anyway. The former Red Sox right-hander is on the verge of successfully shooting himself out of Cooperstown, a metaphor the Second Amendment lover can no doubt appreciate. A year ago, Schilling asked the Hall to remove him from the ballot rather than put his fate one final time in the hands of the "spineless cowards" of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO