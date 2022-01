Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Winds won’t be quite as strong today but it will remain breezy, with gusts around 25 mph. It also will be chilly as temps will stay in the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens and there are chances of snow showers. Read more.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO