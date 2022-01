Right before the holidays and New Year we were visited our friends at the Albany poets, now part of the Hudson Valley Writers Guild, for an immersive spoken word event called “2021 The Year In Review.” Nine outstanding wordsmiths tried to capture the feelings , the triumphs and the tragedies of the previous circle around the sun through the power of their words. Tonight let’s check in on one of those poets in the segment we here at “Live At The Linda,” dedicate to the great wordsmiths recorded at our performing art studio here on Central Avenue in Albany, called In Other Words. Here is friend and collaborator Mr. Thom Job introducing James Duncan.

