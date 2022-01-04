ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alberta clipper to drop fresh snow on Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

An Alberta clipper is expected to take a snowy swing at the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and it could precede an even bigger storm system in the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"A quick-hitting storm will march from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday evening, bringing along a swath of powdery snow and blustery conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

This storm will start by dropping snow in Canada across southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba, before it races into northeastern Montana and the Dakotas. Winter weather advisories stretch from Montana to the Dakotas and into northern Illinois and western Michigan.

Snow arrived in Winnipeg, Manitoba, early Tuesday morning and is forecast to accumulate around 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) in the city as well as in areas to the south and west. The storm arrived in the north-central United States early Tuesday night with snowflakes falling in Fargo, South Dakota, and Minneapolis. Fargo picked up between 3 and 4 inches while a coating to an inch or two of snow covered roads in the Twin Cities metro area.

"This is great news for outdoor enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as a powdery snow will improve trail conditions," said Buckingham.

While the storm was creating a winter wonderland for some, there's an inherent danger with this storm as gusty winds will blow snow and reduce visibility on the roadways, not to mention the potential for snow to cause some icy roads. Forecasters say any visitors not used to the seasonal chill of the region should take extra precautions.

"It should be noted that in the wake of the snowfall, cold and blustery conditions are in store behind this storm, so residents and travelers to the area will need to be properly bundled up," warned Buckingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fVxN_0dcPvhKT00

The storm will continue shifting eastward into Wednesday evening.

"As the storm swings through the Great Lakes, additional moisture will be fed into the storm, producing lake-enhanced snowfall near the shorelines," Buckingham added.

During the day on Wednesday, a northeasterly flow off of Lake Superior will likely produce heavy snow in the high terrain just outside of Marquette, Michigan.

"Farther south, the swirling winds around the storm will produce a west to west-southwest flow off of Lake Michigan, making for hazardous travel in counties that border the lake," Buckingham said. There's even the chance some snowflakes could fly in Chicago on Wednesday.

The Windy City is only days removed from its biggest snowfall of the winter so far. A total of 4.1 inches fell on New Year's Day at O'Hare International Airport, making it the snowiest Jan. 1 in the city since 1985.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMdeH_0dcPvhKT00

By Wednesday night, a burst of lake-enhanced snow is anticipated downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

"Southwesterly winds off of Lake Erie will generally favor a corridor between Buffalo and Hamburg, New York, northeastward towards Rochester, New York, for some squally conditions overnight," said Buckingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4k57_0dcPvhKT00

After tearing through the Great Lakes, this storm will set the stage for an even larger storm in the Northeast by drawing fresh, cold air into the region. This next storm will be able to produce a significant amount of snow for some areas.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in the Midwest, Northeast

Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region. Bitter cold and high pressure are likely to arrive in the North Central states on Monday, with forecast temperatures in the middle teens in Chicago. This time of year the Windy City usually has afternoon temperatures just around freezing.
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Record-setting snowfall blitzes Buffalo

It seems that Mother Nature has finally found the switch to turn on the lake-effect snow machine. Intense lake-effect snow bands pummeled Buffalo and surrounding areas of western New York on Thursday, producing record-breaking snowfall and creating whiteout conditions on the roadways in areas that have been in the midst of a snow drought so far this winter.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Heavy lake-effect snow buries Buffalo, more on the way

A significant lake-effect snow event continued Thursday, one day after parts of Michigan were buried under a foot of snow. And as Arctic air continues to pour over the largely unfrozen Great Lakes, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow will pile up through Friday. Snow began to fall in earnest on...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Philo, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Buffalo, IL
State
Montana State
AccuWeather

Severe storms to rattle Houston area with potential for tornadoes

AccuWeather forecasters say that a cold front tearing into mild, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will be the trigger for severe thunderstorm development in the south-central United States over the weekend. It's been under a month since the last significant severe weather outbreak for this area, which occurred...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

What to know about the next winter storm approaching the East Coast

The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tracking potential for another snowstorm to hit Midwest, Northeast

As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists were busy monitoring the potential for yet another winter storm that is expected to take shape and aim at areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week. This next storm brewing has the potential to bring snow to areas that were missed by the early-week storm from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast, and there is a possibility for more snow to reach portions of the Interstate 95 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Icy conditions turn roads into skating rinks across Northeast

After portions of the Interstate-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic dealt with a travel nightmare earlier this week, another helping of wintry weather is being linked to more accidents along the East coast Wednesday morning. Plunging temperatures combined with some lingering light rain and drizzle produced freezing rain across the area...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Storm train continues to deliver rain, mountain snow to Northwest

After frequent storms closed out 2021, even more rounds of rain and snow are forecast to hit the Northwest during the first full week of 2022. The first storm of the week overspread the Northwest on Monday and Monday night. Heavy rain stretched along the Interstate 5 corridor from Seattle to Eugene, Oregon. Heavy snow targeted the Cascades of Washington and northern Oregon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue winter storm warnings.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Alberta Clipper#Lake Michigan#Upper Midwest#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

Winter weather slams central US, halting holiday travel

A strong winter storm brought an enormous amount of snow to much of the midwest to start the new year. A large winter storm kicked off 2022 with an enormous amount of snow in the central United States. Accumulating and travel-halting snowfall fell in at least 18 states, even expanding to parts of Canada.
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

College students save dog buried under snow from avalanche

A backcountry ski outing turned into a harrowing experience when an avalanche broke out and a beloved family pet was almost lost. Incredible GoPro footage captured the remarkable rescue. Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were skiing at Berthoud Pass in Colorado the day after Christmas when they saw an explosion...
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

Dangerous cold snap to follow winter storm in central US

A blast of frigid air will continue to sweep southeastward over the central United States in the wake of a winter storm to finish the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will feel 60, 70 and even 80 degrees Fahrenheit lower when compared to recent weeks. The cold air, appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Snowstorm turns deadly, leaves nearly 1M without power

A quick-hitting blast of winter weather left several inches of snow blanketing parts of the Southeast, before spreading into the mid-Atlantic, where it shut down much of the nation’s capital. A dramatic weather pattern change marked the first days of 2022 across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, replacing the 80-degree...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

2021: A year full of extreme weather events

The 60-minute special "2021: A Year of Extremes," hosted by AccuWeather meteorologist Geoff Cornish, examines the many extreme weather events of 2021 and includes information from AccuWeather's signature series, “Our Changing World,” on how climate change played a role. Catch the full show above in its entirety or when it re-airs on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET and on Jan. 2 at 6:30 a.m. ET on the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather Now.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy