Alberta clipper to drop fresh snow on Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

An Alberta clipper is expected to take a snowy swing at the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and it could precede an even bigger storm system in the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"A quick-hitting storm will march from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday evening, bringing along a swath of powdery snow and blustery conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

This storm will start by dropping snow in Canada across southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba, before it races into northeastern Montana and the Dakotas. Winter weather advisories stretch from Montana to the Dakotas and into northern Illinois and western Michigan.

Snow arrived in Winnipeg, Manitoba, early Tuesday morning and is forecast to accumulate around 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) in the city as well as in areas to the south and west. The storm arrived in the north-central United States early Tuesday night with snowflakes falling in Fargo, South Dakota, and Minneapolis. Fargo picked up between 3 and 4 inches while a coating to an inch or two of snow covered roads in the Twin Cities metro area.

"This is great news for outdoor enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as a powdery snow will improve trail conditions," said Buckingham.

While the storm was creating a winter wonderland for some, there's an inherent danger with this storm as gusty winds will blow snow and reduce visibility on the roadways, not to mention the potential for snow to cause some icy roads. Forecasters say any visitors not used to the seasonal chill of the region should take extra precautions.

"It should be noted that in the wake of the snowfall, cold and blustery conditions are in store behind this storm, so residents and travelers to the area will need to be properly bundled up," warned Buckingham.

The storm will continue shifting eastward into Wednesday evening.

"As the storm swings through the Great Lakes, additional moisture will be fed into the storm, producing lake-enhanced snowfall near the shorelines," Buckingham added.

During the day on Wednesday, a northeasterly flow off of Lake Superior will likely produce heavy snow in the high terrain just outside of Marquette, Michigan.

"Farther south, the swirling winds around the storm will produce a west to west-southwest flow off of Lake Michigan, making for hazardous travel in counties that border the lake," Buckingham said. There's even the chance some snowflakes could fly in Chicago on Wednesday.

The Windy City is only days removed from its biggest snowfall of the winter so far. A total of 4.1 inches fell on New Year's Day at O'Hare International Airport, making it the snowiest Jan. 1 in the city since 1985.

By Wednesday night, a burst of lake-enhanced snow is anticipated downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

"Southwesterly winds off of Lake Erie will generally favor a corridor between Buffalo and Hamburg, New York, northeastward towards Rochester, New York, for some squally conditions overnight," said Buckingham.

After tearing through the Great Lakes, this storm will set the stage for an even larger storm in the Northeast by drawing fresh, cold air into the region. This next storm will be able to produce a significant amount of snow for some areas.

