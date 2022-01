LIHU‘E — Two Senior Girl Scouts from Troop 174 on the North Shore of Kaua‘i, learned a lot more than they anticipated on their “Sow What?” Journey. “One of the activities in the Journey is to ‘Dig Deeper,’ to learn more about the agriculture or science behind food in our region,” said Korin Dunford, the troop’s primary leader. “The girls decided to reach out to a contact one of the girls knew who was starting his own locally-grown and produced salsa company, Rudy Perez of Granny’s Goat Salsa.”

