Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Spurs

By Aaron Rose
 5 days ago
The Toronto Raptors will open the first leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • It'll be another weird one Tuesday night as the Raptors face another team battling COVID-19 issues. Spurs star Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for the game, making Toronto's path to a victory significantly easier.
  • Jakob Poeltl has come a long way since his days as a backup big for the Raptors. He's blossomed into a nightly double-double threat, averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. Considering his size and Toronto's small-ball style, it could be a big night for the former Raptor.
  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse has mentioned changing the starting lineup on a nightly basis, while I wouldn't expect any changes Tuesday night, it'll be interesting to see how that starting lineup gels without a big and how the Raptors balance Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch off the bench. Nurse floated the idea of potentially playing them together, something they haven't gone all season. It's possible that changes against San Antonio.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Isaac Bonga as questionable. David Johnson and Goran Dragic are all out.

The Spurs will be without Kieta Bates-Diop is questionable. Devontae Cacok, Zach Collins, Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker IV, and Murray are all out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

Jazz Add Rudy Gobert to COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors will once again face an opponent without its best player. Just one night after the Raptors took on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks, the Utah Jazz have announced Rudy Gobert has entered COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and will be out for Friday night's game in Toronto.
Kyle Lowry Stumps for Fred VanVleet's All-Star Candidacy

Fred VanVleet prefers to keep his circle tight. He doesn't usually spend too much time on his phone after games, trying to avoid all the hoopla that comes with one of his "crazy" performances, as he put it Friday night. "I'm not gonna lie, I haven't looked too hard at...
