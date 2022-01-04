ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/4 Tuesday Morning Forecast

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Very cold morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens. For the remainder of the day, it will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in...

newyork.cbslocal.com

wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
fox34.com

Much warmer Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more very cold start to the day tomorrow followed by a much warmer afternoon, highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs this afternoon topped out in the 20s and 30s across the South Plains, putting us around 20-30 degrees below average for this time of year. That was all thanks to a strong cold front that moved through overnight and brought us breezy, frigid conditions this morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox46.com

Friday, January 7, Morning Weather Forecast

It may be a cold start to Friday, but things will get even colder as we head into the weekend. Temps will drop in the teens and low 20s Saturday morning before rain returns Sunday.
WHYY

Accumulating Snow Thursday Night into Friday Morning

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Meteorologist Adam Joseph says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning. THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Friday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions continue. A Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Friday’s temperatures begin in the single digits and only climb to a high of 14 degrees. It's even colder this morning! Temperatures hovering around 0° with wind chills ranging between -10 to -25° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/inNtg11Uet — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 7, 2022 Milder conditions arrive Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of light snow or sleet is possible Saturday night. Temperatures drop again on Sunday.  
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF

Another colder day for your finally Friday

TONIGHT: Peaks of sun were around for the first half of the day. However, after lunch the clouds started to roll in with snow showers moving into the Ohio Valley. We are still on track with current snow forecast. Snow totals will be around 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. The father north and west of I 70 you live, the less snow you will receive. Highest snow totals will be through Central/Northern WV. Snow is expected to wrap up as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-teens. There will be slick spots on the roadways and on top of that, we could see single digit feels like temperatures once again. Thanks to a generally westerly wind around 10 mph. Winds will pick up tomorrow with much colder air locked in.
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Windchill Alerts Continue Into Friday Morning, Temporary Warmup Saturday

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | School Closings & Delays MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours. The WCCO Weather Team says the windchill alerts – with feels-like temps at -30 to -50 degrees – will end at 10 a.m. The west and northwest region has windchill warnings, while the rest of the state is in a windchill advisory. The silver lining is that Friday is at least a bit less windy than Thursday, and a warmup will begin during the latter portion of the day. A high of 7 degrees in the Twin Cities won’t be seen until the evening. There’s a chance of some snowfall after 8 p.m. with the area north of Interstate 94 most likely to see some flakes. Snowfall totals aren’t expected to be significant. Saturday warms up to nearly 30 degrees, but winds will make it feel less warm. Temps dip back down into the single digits Sunday and Monday, with sunny conditions. Next Tuesday and Wednesday should be back to near average, with highs in the low 20s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wtvy.com

Colder Air Returns Friday

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night. TONIGHT...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny, Two Cool Fronts On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb to the upper 70s. The CBS4 Weather team is tracking two cold fronts. The first front arrives Thursday night and will likely lead to some showers into tomorrow Friday morning. As the winds quickly shift out of the northeast, scattered showers will move in throughout the day. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees again on Friday. (CBS4) The breeze will build through the weekend leading to hazardous marine conditions and a high risk of rip currents at the beach. While the weekend will not be a washout, the rain chance will be higher on Saturday and Sunday due to the strong onshore flow. Hang on to the umbrella as we will likely see some gusty showers blowing in on the breeze. Early next week another cold front is forecast to move in by Tuesday lowering our high temperatures to the mid-70s. By Wednesday morning we’ll enjoy a slightly cooler start with low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Below Zero Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight for the far western suburbs. Lows tonight will range from 3 degrees in the city to -8 degrees in the far western suburbs. West winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like -10° to -25°. The most dangerous wind chills will be recorded in the far west. After a dangerously cold morning, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-teens. Wind chills will range from 3 degrees to as cold as -10 degrees. Saturday will be breezy and milder with highs in the low to mid-30s. Clouds will increase from the west through the early afternoon. There’s a chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow mix for Saturday evening. Sunday will feature another Arctic Airblast, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, then falling to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills Sunday afternoon will fall below zero. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low of 3. Wind chills between -10 to -25 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 14. Wind chills from 3 to -10 degrees. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. High 33.
CHICAGO, IL

