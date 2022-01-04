New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/4 Tuesday Morning Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb to the upper 70s. The CBS4 Weather team is tracking two cold fronts. The first front arrives Thursday night and will likely lead to some showers into tomorrow Friday morning. As the winds quickly shift out of the northeast, scattered showers will move in throughout the day. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees again on Friday. (CBS4) The breeze will build through the weekend leading to hazardous marine conditions and a high risk of rip currents at the beach. While the weekend will not be a washout, the rain chance will be higher on Saturday and Sunday due to the strong onshore flow. Hang on to the umbrella as we will likely see some gusty showers blowing in on the breeze. Early next week another cold front is forecast to move in by Tuesday lowering our high temperatures to the mid-70s. By Wednesday morning we’ll enjoy a slightly cooler start with low 60s.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO