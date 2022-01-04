ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The George III Project

By IRA STOLL
New York Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 250th anniversary of American Independence is fast approaching, and with it the maneuvering to redefine the American Revolution for a new generation. The latest provocation comes from Andrew Roberts, the British historian who is author of “The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III.”....

Seattle Times

Rehabilitating George III, the king who lost America

George III was neither mad nor bad. The U.S. Declaration of Independence filed 28 charges of misgovernment against the British king who lost the American colonies, but recent scholarship argues that his detractors on both sides of the Atlantic got him wrong. Far from being an enemy to liberty, George...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Sun

The Afternoon Wire

The 250th anniversary of American Independence is approaching, and with it the maneuvering to redefine the American Revolution for a new generation. The latest provocation is a new book that praises George III in terms that will warm the hearts of contemporary progressives. 2) Capitalist Optimism Will Pull Americans Through...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New York Sun

George Washington’s Tenderness

With the approach of the first anniversary of the January 6 protests, we find ourselves thinking of Daniel Shays, James McFarlane, and John Fries. They were the leaders of three of the most famous — and serious — rebellions in American history. These were the Shays, the Whiskey, and the Fries. The charges that came out of them included, in sharp contradistinction to January 6, capital crimes. Yet they had surprise endings.
ADVOCACY
