Winnie-the-Pooh Is Now In the Public Domain

Amateur writers, filmmakers, and artists have depicted and quoted Winnie the Pooh and friends for decades, but it’s all been under the radar and quite illegal. That’s because the Walt Disney Company owned the rights to the books and characters created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard. But that’s all about to change, as the copyright expired when our clocks ticked from December 31 to January 1, meaning Pooh and most of his pals are now in the public domain. And here’s why that matters like so much honey in a pot: once a property enters the public domain, it can be shared, reused, performed, written about, sampled, or repurposed with no accompanying cost incurred or permission granted from an author’s estate.
