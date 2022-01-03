ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie-the-Pooh Is Now In the Public Domain

By Matt Singer
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Films, music, and books created in the United States are protected under copyright law. But copyrights eventually expire, and when they do, those works enter the “public domain” which means anyone is free to share those works — or to create derivative works based on the original works without the original...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Ryan Reynolds Just Ruined Winnie-the-Pooh Worse than Disney

Winnie the Pooh officially entered the public domain this year and to celebrate, Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds unveiled a new ad campaign featuring ‘Winnie the Screwed.’. “So I think you can see where this is going and I expect we’ll be hearing from a certain mouse about this Pooh very, very soon,” Reynolds states at the start of the video.
MOVIES
WKRG

Best ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko POP!

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Winnie the Pooh” isn’t just for children, but for the children at heart. The story about the adventures of a yellow bear and his friends in Hundred Acre Wood continues to resonate with audiences decades after its initial release. Now fans can enjoy seeing Pooh and his friends in full 3D glory through Funko POP!
MLB
Variety

Alfred Hitchcock, Vivien Leigh, Roald Dahl Among Those Whose Lives Are Revealed in U.K. 1921 Census

Director Alfred Hitchcock age 21. “Rebecca” star Laurence Olivier at 14. “Gone With The Wind” icon Vivien Leigh at 7. Author Roald Dahl age 4 years and nine months. The 1921 census, which was released by the U.K.’s National Archives department on Thursday, provides a snapshot into the lives of some of Britain’s best known names long before they became famous. In all, 38 million people were required to fill out the survey just over a hundred years ago, with each citizen individually listed by name. According to his census entry, in 1921 Alfred Hitchcock was still living at home in Southwark,...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation

Jake Bazel as Pooh in "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation" Get ready to say goodbye to Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will end its off-Broadway run at Theatre Three at Theatre Row at on January 30. The production began performances on October 21, 2021. The new musical is set to transfer to Chicago's Mercury Theater Chicago with performances beginning on March 15.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cummings
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Harold Lloyd
Person
A. A. Milne
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Dorothy Parker
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Ernest Hemingway
openculture.com

What’s Entering the Public Domain in 2022: The Sun Also RisesWinnie-the-Pooh, Buster Keaton Comedies & More

Ernest Hemingway “made the English language new, changed the rhythms of the way both his own and the next few generations would speak and write and think. The very grammar of a Hemingway sentence dictated, or was dictated by, a certain way of looking at the world, a way of looking but not joining, a way of moving through but not attaching, a kind of romantic individualism distinctly adapted to its time and source.” So writes the late Joan Didion, a writer hardly without influence herself, in a 1998 reflection on the author of such novels as A Farewell to Arms, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and The Old Man and the Sea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fatherly

Parents Can Now Create Their Own ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Story, Legally

Amateur writers, filmmakers, and artists have depicted and quoted Winnie the Pooh and friends for decades, but it’s all been under the radar and quite illegal. That’s because the Walt Disney Company owned the rights to the books and characters created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard. But that’s all about to change, as the copyright expired when our clocks ticked from December 31 to January 1, meaning Pooh and most of his pals are now in the public domain. And here’s why that matters like so much honey in a pot: once a property enters the public domain, it can be shared, reused, performed, written about, sampled, or repurposed with no accompanying cost incurred or permission granted from an author’s estate.
DISNEY
PBS NewsHour

‘Winnie the Pooh,’ ‘Sun Also Rises,’ Hughes poems among works going public in 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public. A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book and Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why 2022 Is an IMPORTANT Year for Winnie-the-Pooh and Bambi

The new year is bringing some major changes to the Disney parks. From upcoming attractions to new technology, there’s always something new around the corner. 2022 marked the end of Disney’s Magical Express, the start of a new Star Wars story, and a whole new era of vacationing in Disney World. But some other changes are happening outside the Disney parks that we need to discuss!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnie The Pooh#Copyrights#Copyright Infringement#Animated Films#Universal#Duke University#The Sun Also Rises
KSAT 12

Disney likely seeing copyrights to ‘Winnie the Pooh’ expire

A copyright law established in 1998 is about to effect a childhood treasure that has been around since 1926. According to an article in USA Today, legendary characters Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Owl are going to enter the public domain, and not be under copyright protection from Disney.
BUSINESS
film-book.com

The Animation Podcast Ep. 148: SEAL TEAM Review, WINNIE-THE-POOH in Public Domain, THE ORBITAL CHILDREN Predictions, & More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:53) Marvel / DC...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Wes Anderson Taps Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley for Roald Dahl Adaptation at Netflix

Wes Anderson has signed on to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for Netflix. Sources also note Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast, with production expected to start this month in London. Netflix had no comment on the reports. First published in 1977, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children. Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, which poses the question: “If you could see with your...
MOVIES
Design Taxi

Ryan Reynolds Makes Most Of Pooh Bear’s Public Domain Status In Mobile Plan Ad

On January 1 this year, creative works including A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain, allowing anyone—including Ryan Reynolds—to use and build upon them for free. Naturally, the advertising world’s most prominent newcomer put this transformation to good use by introducing his version of the eponymous character: ‘Winnie-the-Screwed’.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

What Life Was Like in the Roaring Twenties

Now that we’re firmly into the 2020s, it might be time to take a look back at what America was like a century ago, during the fabled decade known as the Roaring Twenties. In America (and to a lesser extent other countries, mostly in Europe) the years between the end of World War I in […]
MUSIC
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy