Jack Osbourne Is Engaged To Girlfriend Aree Gearhart

By Bridget Sharkey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. TV host Jack Osborne is tying the knot again! The father of three...

Jack Osbourne announced he is engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart nearly two years after the duo were first linked. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!," the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne captioned a snap of the duo via Instagram on Thursday, December 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."
