The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now, according to several accounts, the fastest spreading virus in history with over one million cases reported yesterday in the U.S. News of the virus’s progress is creating a new wave of disruption in retail operations as workers, already in short supply in many businesses, are forced to stay home after testing positive. Consumers, themselves hit with the variant or seeking to avoid getting it, are turning to online ordering for delivery or curbside pickup in greater numbers.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO