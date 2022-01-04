ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Will U.S. livestreaming soon take off like it did in China?

By Tom Ryan
Retail Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-thirds of Chinese consumers bought products via livestream in the past year, according to an AlixPartners survey from October 2020. Will Americans ever catch up?. A McKinsey study from July 2021 estimated that livestreaming has quickly grown to 10 percent of China’s online sales since Alibaba’s Taobao Live launched in 2016,...

www.retailwire.com

Reason.com

China's Quest To Take Taiwan

Chinese officials have started directing citizens to stock up on food amid rising vegetable, egg, and pork prices. Encouraging people to become preppers could just be how the Chinese government expresses concern about cold snaps and potential future COVID-19 lockdowns. But some fear it's a more sinister sign, indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants people to prepare for the growing threat of war.
CHINA
IEEE Spectrum

U.S. vs. China Rivalry Boosts Tech—and Tensions

In June 2020, OpenAI, an independent artificial-intelligence research lab based in San Francisco, announced GPT-3, the third generation of its massive Generative Pre-trained Transformer language model, which can write everything from computer code to poetry. A year later, with much less fanfare, Tsinghua University’s Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released...
TECHNOLOGY
The Week

Drone wars: U.S. imposes new sanctions on China

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. New restrictions on a key dronemaker show how serious the U.S. is about cutting its reliance on Chinese technology, said Bruce Einhorn and Todd Shields in Bloomberg. China's DJI Technology is "the world's top producer of unmanned aerial vehicles" and controls "more than half of the U.S. drone market." But the Treasury Department last week added DJI and seven other Chinese tech companies to a growing "blacklist," blocking it from receiving any U.S. investments. Though DJI is a private company, it "has become the poster child for a much wider national security threat" — China's "ability to obtain sensitive data on millions of Americans," as "everything from cars to yoga mats to toilets are now transmitting data." Harnessing that information is viewed as a "key to dominating technologies like artificial Intelligence" — and "exploiting weaknesses in strategic foes." The move against DJI echoes how the U.S. started its campaign against Huawei, China's leading phonemaker, said Gina Chon in BreakingViews. But "it was relatively easy to make" the Chinese telecom disappear from the U.S., because it was just making its first inroads. DJI is a different story. "More than 900 U.S. public safety agencies use its products," including the New York Police Department, making a commercial ban "unrealistic." The pressure to disengage, though, comes from both countries, said the Financial Times in an editorial. China pressured Didi to delist shortly after it "launched the biggest listing of a Chinese company since Alibaba in 2014," and has allowed a "slow unraveling" of property giant Evergrande, which defaulted on debts held by foreign investors. The moves seem to be part of "a bulwark" against "mistrusted foreign forces" as Beijing constructs a new "Fortress China."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Space.com

China livestreams New Year's view from new space station

China welcomed the New Year with a live stream from cameras outside the new Tianhe space station module. In a new video from the China National Space Administration, livestreamed on New Year's Day (Jan. 1), you can now see the beauty of the Earth below from the Tianhe module on China's Tiangong space station. China Central Television began the stream (you can also watch it on Youtube) on the Sina Weibo social media platform, delivering three hours of live footage from the module.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Did China ban Steam on Christmas

Conflicting reports coming out of China as Steam becomes unavailable for some. Amid China's tough stance on the video game industry, many users couldn?t access the international version of the gaming platform Steam around Christmas Day, leading many to believe it might have been banned. What happened to Steam in...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

China is the ghost at the U.S. antitrust feast

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American approach to merger rules has for a while been focused on keeping China out. But President Joe Biden’s new tactic of slowing down corporate consolidation might hand Beijing a gift in disguise. Or at least, U.S. business chiefs are likely to argue as much as they pursue big deals in 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS
xda-developers

This is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it launches soon in China

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that OnePlus still produces smartphones that impress a lot of people. The brand has traded some of its old-school enthusiast leanings in favor of mainstream audience appeal, and that has worked in its favor. With 2022 underway, it’s time for another set of smartphone releases, and the company is ready with its flagship for the year. This is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it is launching in China next week.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed out online...
U.S. POLITICS
Nintendo Life

Switch OLED Model Arrives In China Soon, Following Success Of Original Model

The Switch has been a notable global success since March 2017, and since December 2019 its hardware sales have also included official results from China. The size of the Chinese market makes it a valuable target for the 'big three' console manufacturers, but the country's stringent production regulations and approval processes for games have made the 'grey market' of imports the point of access for most.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

OnePlus 9RT coming soon to markets outside China

UPDATE: We've just got informed by OnePlus that the 9RT, alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be introduced in India on January 14. The OnePlus 9RT, one of the smartphones that are only available in China at the moment, has just been confirmed for release in at least one market outside the Mainland. The official Twitter handle of.
CELL PHONES
Retail Wire

Will 2022 be the year of text-to-shop?

Solutions that let customers shop via text message could soon be a hot trend in the U.S., and there are some big names in retail trying to make it happen. TextRetailer, Text2Shop and Walmart Luminate (a product being developed by that retail giant) are a few of the names of text-based conversational commerce solutions poised to catch on in the U.S., according to Fast Company.
RETAIL
Foreign Policy

U.S.-China Relations Hit a Nadir in 2021

Relations between the world’s two largest economic powers, the United States and China, are at lows not seen since the aftermath of 1989’s Tiananmen Square massacre. China’s human rights abuses, especially in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, border aggressiveness, and “wolf warrior” diplomacy, combined with the Trump administration’s legacy and the ongoing pandemic, have left bilateral relations at a nadir.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Myopic, biased U.S. behind "China Initiative"

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- For all researchers in the United States today, any link with China is "a sword of Damocles," Julio Rios, a senior expert at the Galician Institute of International Analysis and Documentation, a Spanish think tank, wrote recently. Rios was hinting at the controversial "China Initiative,"...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Sri Lanka appeals to China to ease debt burden amid economic crisis

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has sought to reschedule its huge Chinese debt burden in talks with visiting foreign minister Wang Yi, the president’s office said. “The president pointed out that it would be a great relief if debt payments could be rescheduled in view of the economic crisis following the pandemic,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
WORLD

