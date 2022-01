In an email to the Hopkins community on Dec. 31, the University announced modifications to its COVID-19 policies for the spring 2022 semester due to the omicron variant. The email stated that, effective Jan. 4, all undergraduate and graduate students will have to get tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week, with at least 48 hours separating each test. This fall, vaccinated students were only required to get tested once a week and unvaccinated individuals had to get tested twice a week.

