If you want to know where to search for coolers or ice machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, then you’ve found the right guide. The locations of all ice machines are marked on the map below as white squares with light blue outlines. The possible locations of coolers are marked on the map below with blue rectangles with dark blue outlines, but coolers aren’t guaranteed to spawn in every location in every match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO